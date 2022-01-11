Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDIUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on January 28th

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

HDIUF stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDIUF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. boosted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

