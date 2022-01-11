Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Trading Up 0.9%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $676.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

