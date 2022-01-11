Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.99. Haynes International shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 29,921 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.23 million, a PE ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $95.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Haynes International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,136,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,570,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 955,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,790,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 161,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 58.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 110,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

