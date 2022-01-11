Head to Head Analysis: Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) & Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) and Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 2.29 -$57.46 million ($0.41) -2.05 Harmony Biosciences $159.74 million 13.68 -$36.94 million $0.20 186.86

Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Stealth BioTherapeutics. Stealth BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stealth BioTherapeutics and Harmony Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Harmony Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Harmony Biosciences has a consensus price target of $53.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.49%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stealth BioTherapeutics and Harmony Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -152.74% Harmony Biosciences 4.32% 71.05% 22.68%

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats Stealth BioTherapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.