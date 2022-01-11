Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,382. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,094,009 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

