Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HTBK stock remained flat at $$12.33 during trading on Tuesday. 7,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,983. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

