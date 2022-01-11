Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 126.71%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

