HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HTBI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

