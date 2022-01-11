Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report sales of $142.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $552.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $573.27 million, with estimates ranging from $568.30 million to $578.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

