Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Gap Up to $14.79

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $15.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 6,853 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

