Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 31.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

HMHC stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.