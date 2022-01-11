H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HRUFF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.44 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

