Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.