Hyman Charles D Buys 127 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $380.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

