IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 133,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,605,708 shares.The stock last traded at $2.87 and had previously closed at $2.86.

Several analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 321,548 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 55.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares in the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.