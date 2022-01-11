Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 643 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $348.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.13.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.