Ieq Capital LLC Buys 942 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.64.

NYSE:CMI opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

