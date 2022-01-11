Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 3,434 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 88.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.