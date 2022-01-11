IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$62.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. restated a buy rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.13.

IGM stock opened at C$46.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.43 and a 1-year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$890.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.4099997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

