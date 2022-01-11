IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 25.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $15,864,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 64.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $122.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

