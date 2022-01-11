IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells $30,368.00 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $30,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $3,502.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88.

On Monday, December 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $16,714.70.

IMRA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,834. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.89.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 399,389 shares during the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,383,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IMARA by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

