Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $851.16

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 851.16 ($11.55) and traded as high as GBX 926.50 ($12.58). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 889 ($12.07), with a volume of 316,254 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 868.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 851.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.54.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($11.29) per share, with a total value of £2,046.72 ($2,778.23). Also, insider Alexandra Jensen acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,538.74).

Inchcape Company Profile (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.