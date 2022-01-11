Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.75.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.19.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $24.22 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

