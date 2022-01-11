Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.93

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.93 and traded as low as C$3.21. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 55,526 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$98.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,694.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.93.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$238.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

