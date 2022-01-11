ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €16.30 by UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €16.30 ($18.52) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) target price on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ING Groep in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.25 ($16.19).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a one year high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.