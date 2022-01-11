Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of IR opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

