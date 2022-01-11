Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.