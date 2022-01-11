Inscription Capital LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 32,096 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Shares of QCOM opened at $179.68 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.14. The stock has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.