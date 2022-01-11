Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.65. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

