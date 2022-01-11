Insider Buying: Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) insider Mark Connelly acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,500.00 ($52,158.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Calidus Resources Company Profile

Calidus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of gold minerals in Australia. Its flagship property is the Warrawoona Gold project covering an area of approximately 780 square kilometers located in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

