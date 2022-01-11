Insider Buying: Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Calidus Resources Limited (ASX:CAI) insider Mark Connelly acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.73 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,500.00 ($52,158.27).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Calidus Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Calidus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calidus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.