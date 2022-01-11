Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $648,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GP stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 5.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

