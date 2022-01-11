Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 203,316 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.