Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Premier by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.