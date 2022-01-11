Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,501 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after acquiring an additional 119,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $166.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

