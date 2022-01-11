Inspire Investing LLC Buys 8,702 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

CNP opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

