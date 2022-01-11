Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cognex by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 760,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,444,000 after buying an additional 383,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Cognex’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

