Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,620,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.