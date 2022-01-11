Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $443.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $10,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

