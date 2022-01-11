Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Trimmed by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 91.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.