International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group downgraded International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

