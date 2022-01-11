International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.73 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.61.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.