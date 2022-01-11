Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.07. 17,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,666. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.33 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $639.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

