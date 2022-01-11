Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Intuit worth $76,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $570.15 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $639.06 and a 200 day moving average of $576.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

