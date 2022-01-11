Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.