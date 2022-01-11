Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.