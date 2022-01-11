Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,961 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,303% compared to the typical daily volume of 211 put options.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,517 shares of company stock worth $884,655. 37.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth approximately $11,208,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,208,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 641,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

