Ironveld (LON:IRON) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 15,436,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 7,430,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.45.

About Ironveld (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

