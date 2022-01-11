iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Bank of The West

Bank of The West increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $132.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

