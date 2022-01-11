iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lifted by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250,949 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.