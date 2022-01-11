iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up about 3.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

